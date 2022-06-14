Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Severin Hacker Sells 20,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Severin Hacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $7,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

