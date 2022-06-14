Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ EML opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $127.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.94. Eastern has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.39.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto purchased 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,280.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009 in the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eastern by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastern by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Eastern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

