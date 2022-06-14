Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,861 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 783.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,341 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,912 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.92. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.57.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,354. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

