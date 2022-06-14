Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,875 shares of company stock worth $331,982,640 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $291.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

