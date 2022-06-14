Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 530.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 387.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $64.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.