Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 17.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,603,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.09. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $5.58. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

