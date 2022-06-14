Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 167.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528,379 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Enerplus worth $25,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Enerplus by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,736 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Enerplus by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Enerplus by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875,974 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Enerplus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,436,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,844 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Enerplus by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 259,054 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 2.55. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. Analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

