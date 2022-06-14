Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Equifax by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE EFX opened at $179.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.21 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.75.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.