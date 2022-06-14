Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Smartsheet Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) – William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Smartsheet in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Roberge expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMAR. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.03. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.59. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,756,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,048,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,082,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

