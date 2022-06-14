Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $34.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $275,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth about $2,326,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

