Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

XPO stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.53. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

