Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Signet Jewelers Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $12.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.48. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of SIG opened at $58.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.39. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $111.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after purchasing an additional 815,094 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $773,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,962. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

