Essam Hamza Purchases 25,000 Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) Stock

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) Director Essam Hamza bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,934,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,364,542.50.

Shares of CVE:DOC opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$131.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.77. CloudMD Software & Services Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CloudMD Software & Services from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About CloudMD Software & Services (Get Rating)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.