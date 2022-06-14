Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as high as C$0.44. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 88,768 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.69 million and a P/E ratio of -4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78.

Essential Energy Services ( TSE:ESN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.74 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

