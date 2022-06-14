Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.85.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

