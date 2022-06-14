Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 313.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Exponent worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Exponent by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exponent by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $100.20.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

