Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, an increase of 141.9% from the May 15th total of 186,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 752.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Fanuc stock opened at 156.15 on Tuesday. Fanuc has a 52 week low of 144.88 and a 52 week high of 260.00.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

