Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Edward Muransky Acquires 18,560 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Edward Muransky bought 18,560 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $275,244.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,622.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Muransky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Edward Muransky purchased 1,440 shares of Farmers National Banc stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,440.00 per share, with a total value of $2,073,600.00.

Shares of FMNB opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $496.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.57 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 5.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

