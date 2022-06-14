FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $20.50 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $20.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $20.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $20.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $200.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.38.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $556,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

