Financial Analysis: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) vs. Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) and Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Idaho Strategic Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -100.07% N/A -47.44% Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Idaho Strategic Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 2.24 -$88.56 million ($1.58) -0.80 Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 12.11 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Idaho Strategic Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hycroft Mining and Idaho Strategic Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Idaho Strategic Resources beats Hycroft Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Idaho Strategic Resources (Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

