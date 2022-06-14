Financial Review: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) vs. BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International -123.28% -11.47% -7.90%

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FAT Brands and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.08%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and BurgerFi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.89 -$31.58 million N/A N/A BurgerFi International $68.87 million 1.00 -$121.49 million ($7.36) -0.42

FAT Brands has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International.

Summary

FAT Brands beats BurgerFi International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and frnachises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 118 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, Florida.

