Financial Survey: Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

This table compares Guardforce AI and LogicMark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardforce AI $35.15 million 0.29 -$5.48 million N/A N/A LogicMark $10.02 million 1.01 -$11.71 million N/A N/A

Guardforce AI has higher revenue and earnings than LogicMark.

Profitability

This table compares Guardforce AI and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A LogicMark -78.46% -35.08% -28.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Guardforce AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guardforce AI and LogicMark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Guardforce AI beats LogicMark on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guardforce AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co., Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions comprising cash deposit management and express cash services. Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

LogicMark Company Profile (Get Rating)

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.