FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Update

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEV. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology and technology-enabled services that offers technology solutions, and broader technology software or services/products to the financial services industry.

