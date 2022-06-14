First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $135.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
