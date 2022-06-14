First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $135.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.66. First Community has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. First Community had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.