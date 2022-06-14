First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Acquires C$53,350.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,653,850.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,875.00.

TSE FR opened at C$10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,410.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.12. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$9.46 and a 1 year high of C$22.52.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.83.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

