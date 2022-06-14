First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives C$41.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

FN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get First National Financial alerts:

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$35.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.31. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$33.19 and a twelve month high of C$50.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.4857332 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

First National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.