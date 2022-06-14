First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.76. First United has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in First United in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in First United by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

