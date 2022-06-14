Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a research note issued on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Gordon Haskett lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.56.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $122.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 12 month low of $110.83 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average is $165.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 28.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

