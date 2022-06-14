Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.56.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $122.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.69.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

