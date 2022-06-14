Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $183.75

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$183.75 and traded as high as C$184.85. Franco-Nevada shares last traded at C$181.82, with a volume of 571,629 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$199.64.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$183.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$429.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$427.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 4.8999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,512,689.34. Also, Director David Harquail sold 20,000 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.38, for a total transaction of C$4,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,366,488. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,053 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,052.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.