FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Major Shareholder St. Albans Global Management, Purchases 84,500 Shares of Stock

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) major shareholder St. Albans Global Management, purchased 84,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,999,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,255,288. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

St. Albans Global Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, St. Albans Global Management, bought 6,650 shares of FutureFuel stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,195.50.

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $316.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23.

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 206,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

