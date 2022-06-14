FY2022 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $19.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $17.21. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries’ current full-year earnings is $19.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share.

THO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

NYSE THO opened at $70.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

