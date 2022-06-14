FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research note issued on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $8.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.01. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.15 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.83.

MTN stock opened at $228.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,982,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $3,191,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 166.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

