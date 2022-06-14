Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

GLMD opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

