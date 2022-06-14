Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.41

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.41 and traded as high as C$2.55. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 18,800 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$117.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41.

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.32 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

