Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $517.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.31 and its 200 day moving average is $591.81. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.71 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

