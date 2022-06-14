Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $16.24 Million Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,929 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,746 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 1.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

