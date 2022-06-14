Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 446.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201,841 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.17% of Jabil worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

