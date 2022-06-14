Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,094 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.92.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

