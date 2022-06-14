Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.14

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.14 and traded as high as $26.93. Global Partners shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 227,115 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $848.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 103.93%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $194,875.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,670.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

