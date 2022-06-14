GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Cowen

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.31.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.00, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GoodRx by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 54,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $781,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

