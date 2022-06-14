Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. Graham has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Get Graham alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Graham by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.