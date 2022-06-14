Graham (NYSE:GHM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHMGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. Graham has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $14.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graham by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Graham by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

