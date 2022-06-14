Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Sells $386,600.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,866.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Charles Bracher sold 30,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.20. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

