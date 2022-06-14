Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.24. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

