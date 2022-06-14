HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 488,259 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 488,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,700,000. Apple accounts for 1.7% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.07 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.31 and its 200-day moving average is $164.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

