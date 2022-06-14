HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,423 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $1,584,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 35,629 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

NYSE MPC opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.47. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

