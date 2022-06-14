Head to Head Contrast: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara -4.02% 3.56% 2.43% SPS Commerce 11.74% 10.33% 8.20%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Certara and SPS Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 1 3 0 2.75 SPS Commerce 0 1 6 0 2.86

Certara presently has a consensus target price of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 71.98%. SPS Commerce has a consensus target price of $168.86, indicating a potential upside of 68.87%. Given Certara’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Certara is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Certara shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Certara has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Certara and SPS Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $286.10 million 9.99 -$13.27 million ($0.08) -223.50 SPS Commerce $385.28 million 9.38 $44.60 million $1.27 78.73

SPS Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Certara on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community product that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

