Head to Head Contrast: Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) versus Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vimeo alerts:

78.9% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Vimeo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vimeo and Internet Initiative Japan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vimeo 0 4 3 0 2.43 Internet Initiative Japan 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vimeo currently has a consensus price target of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 232.59%. Given Vimeo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Profitability

This table compares Vimeo and Internet Initiative Japan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vimeo -20.13% -16.66% -9.89% Internet Initiative Japan 6.92% 15.66% 6.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vimeo and Internet Initiative Japan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vimeo $391.68 million 2.72 -$52.77 million ($0.51) -12.55 Internet Initiative Japan $2.02 billion 1.52 $139.48 million N/A N/A

Internet Initiative Japan has higher revenue and earnings than Vimeo.

Summary

Vimeo beats Internet Initiative Japan on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vimeo (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves creative professionals, small businesses, marketers, agencies, schools, nonprofits, and large organizations. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Internet Initiative Japan (Get Rating)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting. It also provides cloud solution, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, IoT/M2M, IIJ cloud exchange, IIJ cloud integration, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange, and IIJ cloud integration solutions; mail hosting and security, Web hosting and security, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration solutions; IoT services and solutions; and industry specific solution. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ private cloud, IIJ GIO DB advanced, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as IIJ data center services. Further, it provides prepaid SIM cards; PrimeSeat, a streaming software for PC; and ATM services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.