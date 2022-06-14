Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in May

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 595,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 840,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

CDDRF stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDDRF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

