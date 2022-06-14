HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €70.00 to €65.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. HeidelbergCement traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 125807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($62.50) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.83) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

